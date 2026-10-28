Airbus (AIR): What Its Nine-Month 2026 Results Reveal
Airbus gained altitude in the first nine months of 2026, with higher deliveries, stronger profits and a growing order book, while keeping its full-year targets unchanged.
Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
- Airbus delivered 547 commercial aircraft in the first nine months of 2026, up from 507 a year earlier.
- Revenue rose 7% year on year to €50.6 billion; adjusted EBIT increased 8% to €4.5 billion.
- Reported net income reached €3.6 billion and earnings per share was €4.54, both up 36% year on year.
- Commercial aircraft net orders more than doubled to 1,105, bringing the backlog to 9,310 aircraft; Defence and Space order intake climbed to €11.5 billion.
- Free cash flow before customer financing was negative €1.3 billion, while net cash stood at €7.0 billion at the end of September.
- Airbus kept its 2026 guidance unchanged: around 870 aircraft deliveries, €7.5 billion adjusted EBIT and €4.5 billion free cash flow before customer financing.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 28.10.2026.
The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 190,14EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.707,00PKT (+0,40 %).
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