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    Airbus (AIR): What Its Nine-Month 2026 Results Reveal

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    Airbus gained altitude in the first nine months of 2026, with higher deliveries, stronger profits and a growing order book, while keeping its full-year targets unchanged.

    Airbus (AIR): What Its Nine-Month 2026 Results Reveal
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
    • Airbus delivered 547 commercial aircraft in the first nine months of 2026, up from 507 a year earlier.
    • Revenue rose 7% year on year to €50.6 billion; adjusted EBIT increased 8% to €4.5 billion.
    • Reported net income reached €3.6 billion and earnings per share was €4.54, both up 36% year on year.
    • Commercial aircraft net orders more than doubled to 1,105, bringing the backlog to 9,310 aircraft; Defence and Space order intake climbed to €11.5 billion.
    • Free cash flow before customer financing was negative €1.3 billion, while net cash stood at €7.0 billion at the end of September.
    • Airbus kept its 2026 guidance unchanged: around 870 aircraft deliveries, €7.5 billion adjusted EBIT and €4.5 billion free cash flow before customer financing.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 28.10.2026.

    The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 190,14EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 190,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.707,00PKT (+0,40 %).


    Airbus

    -1,49 %
    -2,49 %
    -1,12 %
    -8,91 %
    -9,02 %
    +52,70 %
    +69,74 %
    +244,08 %
    +941,69 %
    ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914
    Airbus direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Airbus (AIR): What Its Nine-Month 2026 Results Reveal Airbus gained altitude in the first nine months of 2026, with higher deliveries, stronger profits and a growing order book, while keeping its full-year targets unchanged.
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