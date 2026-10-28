🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBefesa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Befesa

    Befesa Lifts FY26 Adj. EBITDA Guidance to €286–296M on US Grant

    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Stronger earnings and a €26 million US grant brighten Befesa’s 2026 outlook, as aluminium gains, rising cash flow and lower leverage bolster its financial position.

    Befesa Lifts FY26 Adj. EBITDA Guidance to €286–296M on US Grant
    Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
    • Befesa narrowed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance, excluding the US grant, to €260–270 million, from €250–270 million.
    • A Section 45X US grant is expected to add approximately €26 million to Q4 EBITDA, raising full-year guidance to €286–296 million; cash is expected in H1 2027.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% year on year to €192 million in the first nine months of 2026; Q3 EBITDA also increased 10% to €68 million.
    • Nine-month revenue grew 1% to €901 million, while net profit increased 12% to €68 million and EPS rose 12% to €1.70.
    • Aluminium EBITDA increased 52% to €34 million in 9M 2026, supported by stronger secondary-aluminium margins and lower operating costs.
    • Operating cash flow rose 12% to €128 million, net leverage fell to 2.16x, and S&P upgraded Befesa’s credit rating to BB+.

    The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Statement and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 35,48EUR and was up +6,29 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.418,07PKT (+0,23 %).


    Befesa

    +6,16 %
    +6,50 %
    +1,00 %
    +1,44 %
    +17,50 %
    +23,25 %
    -48,16 %
    +1,00 %
    ISIN:LU1704650164WKN:A2H5Z1
    Befesa direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Befesa Lifts FY26 Adj. EBITDA Guidance to €286–296M on US Grant Stronger earnings and a €26 million US grant brighten Befesa’s 2026 outlook, as aluminium gains, rising cash flow and lower leverage bolster its financial position.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     