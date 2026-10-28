Befesa Lifts FY26 Adj. EBITDA Guidance to €286–296M on US Grant

Befesa narrowed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance, excluding the US grant, to €260–270 million, from €250–270 million.

A Section 45X US grant is expected to add approximately €26 million to Q4 EBITDA, raising full-year guidance to €286–296 million; cash is expected in H1 2027.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 10% year on year to €192 million in the first nine months of 2026; Q3 EBITDA also increased 10% to €68 million.

Nine-month revenue grew 1% to €901 million, while net profit increased 12% to €68 million and EPS rose 12% to €1.70.

Aluminium EBITDA increased 52% to €34 million in 9M 2026, supported by stronger secondary-aluminium margins and lower operating costs.

Operating cash flow rose 12% to €128 million, net leverage fell to 2.16x, and S&P upgraded Befesa’s credit rating to BB+.

The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Statement and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 29.10.2026.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 35,48EUR and was up +6,29 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.418,07PKT (+0,23 %).





