Salzgitter Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong Nine-Month Results

In the first nine months of 2026, Salzgitter recorded external sales of €7.3 billion, up from €6.9 billion a year earlier.

Nine-month EBITDA VX reached €659 million, versus €224 million in 2025; EBT VX was €353 million, compared with a loss of €72.7 million.

Aurubis contributed €252 million to the result, up from €83.5 million a year earlier; stronger-than-expected performance in Steel Production and Trading also supported third-quarter results.

Salzgitter raised its 2026 EBITDA VX forecast to €800–875 million and EBT VX forecast to €400–475 million. The sales forecast remains around €10.0 billion.

The company now expects ROCE VX to be marginally higher year on year. Full consolidation of HKM is expected to add mid-double-digit millions of euros to EBITDA VX and EBT VX, and a mid-triple-digit million amount to sales; these effects are included in the guidance.

Forecasting remains uncertain due to geopolitical risks, economic prospects and listed-asset valuations. From 2026, guidance uses adjusted VX indicators that exclude valuation effects from the exchangeable bond; nine-month results are due on November 12, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 45,80EUR and was down -2,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.447,91PKT (-0,18 %).





