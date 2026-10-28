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    Knorr-Bremse: Strong Q3, Rail Orders Miss; Revenue/FCF Near High End

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    Strong cash flow met softer Rail orders in Knorr-Bremse’s Q3 2026 results, as the company reaffirmed its outlook and targeted the upper end of revenue and cash flow guidance.

    Knorr-Bremse: Strong Q3, Rail Orders Miss; Revenue/FCF Near High End
    Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
    • Q3 2026 revenue was approximately **€2.05 billion**, while operating EBIT was **€299 million** and the operating EBIT margin was **14.6%**.
    • Free cash flow reached approximately **€238 million**, around **50% higher** than in Q3 2025.
    • Group order intake was approximately **€2.05 billion**, below the €2.16 billion consensus; Rail was weaker than expected at **€1.05 billion**, while Truck intake was **€1.02 billion**, above consensus.
    • Rail’s shortfall was mainly due to customer orders worth around **€80 million** being postponed; the company expects these within six months. It also declined to pursue a European project for profitability reasons.
    • Knorr-Bremse expects Rail order intake to partially catch up in Q4 2026, reaching approximately **€1.2 billion**.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance and expects revenue of **€8.1–€8.3 billion** and free cash flow of **€750–€850 million** to come in at the upper end of their ranges.

    The next important date, Q3/26 financial results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 95,53EUR and was down -2,20 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 95,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.460,73PKT (-0,14 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

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    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
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    Knorr-Bremse: Strong Q3, Rail Orders Miss; Revenue/FCF Near High End Strong cash flow met softer Rail orders in Knorr-Bremse’s Q3 2026 results, as the company reaffirmed its outlook and targeted the upper end of revenue and cash flow guidance.
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