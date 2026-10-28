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    Knorr-Bremse Delivers Another Strong Quarter—Momentum Builds

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    Knorr-Bremse gained momentum in Q3 2026, pairing solid revenue growth with its strongest operating margin in over five years and a sharp rise in free cash flow.

    Knorr-Bremse Delivers Another Strong Quarter—Momentum Builds
    Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
    • Q3 2026 revenue rose 9% year over year to €2.05 billion.
    • Operating EBIT increased 19.1% to €299 million, while the operating EBIT margin climbed to 14.6%—its highest level in more than five years.
    • Group order intake grew 4.9% to €2.05 billion, and the order book increased 7% to €7.9 billion.
    • Free cash flow rose nearly 50% to €238 million.
    • The Truck division delivered especially strong growth: order intake rose 30.1% and operating EBIT 31.9%; Rail revenue and operating EBIT also increased, despite lower order intake.
    • Knorr-Bremse confirmed its 2026 outlook and expects revenue and free cash flow at the upper end of guidance: €8.1–8.3 billion and €750–850 million, respectively.

    The next important date, Q3/26 financial results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 95,55EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.462,49PKT (-0,13 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

    -2,20 %
    -1,37 %
    -10,47 %
    -8,96 %
    +20,04 %
    +79,92 %
    +6,27 %
    +13,48 %
    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
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    Knorr-Bremse Delivers Another Strong Quarter—Momentum Builds Knorr-Bremse gained momentum in Q3 2026, pairing solid revenue growth with its strongest operating margin in over five years and a sharp rise in free cash flow.
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