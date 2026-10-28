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    Vonovia Updates 2026 Outlook, Sets 2027 Guidance, Revises 2028 Goals

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    Vonovia has trimmed its rent growth outlook as weaker German rent increases and higher financing costs weigh on performance, despite a brighter outlook for its core rental business in 2027.

    Vonovia Updates 2026 Outlook, Sets 2027 Guidance, Revises 2028 Goals
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Vonovia lowered its 2026 organic rent growth outlook to approximately 3.8%, from around 4%, and expects operating free cash flow moderately below 2025 levels.
    • For 2026, rental income and adjusted shareholder earnings are expected in the upper half of their guidance ranges; adjusted EBITDA is expected in the bottom half, and adjusted EBT near the low end.
    • Softer rent growth reflects lower investment volumes and weaker-than-expected rent increases in Germany. Higher financing costs are also weighing on the Recurring Sales and Development segments.
    • Vonovia expects its core Rental and Value-add businesses to develop positively in 2027, while higher interest rates are likely to continue pressuring Development, sales and financial results.
    • Initial 2027 guidance includes organic rent growth of around 4%, rental income of €3.55–3.65 billion, and adjusted EBITDA slightly above 2026.
    • Vonovia lowered its 2028 organic rent growth objective from around 5% to around 4.5%; the full Q3 2026 interim statement is due on 4 November 2026.

    The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,333EUR and was down -1,27 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.728,00PKT (+0,48 %).


    Vonovia

    -1,48 %
    -1,11 %
    -4,80 %
    -22,15 %
    -39,84 %
    -21,11 %
    -65,76 %
    -37,91 %
    -3,03 %
    ISIN:DE000A1ML7J1WKN:A1ML7J
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    Vonovia Updates 2026 Outlook, Sets 2027 Guidance, Revises 2028 Goals Vonovia has trimmed its rent growth outlook as weaker German rent increases and higher financing costs weigh on performance, despite a brighter outlook for its core rental business in 2027.
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