Vonovia Updates 2026 Outlook, Sets 2027 Guidance, Revises 2028 Goals

Vonovia lowered its 2026 organic rent growth outlook to approximately 3.8%, from around 4%, and expects operating free cash flow moderately below 2025 levels.

For 2026, rental income and adjusted shareholder earnings are expected in the upper half of their guidance ranges; adjusted EBITDA is expected in the bottom half, and adjusted EBT near the low end.

Softer rent growth reflects lower investment volumes and weaker-than-expected rent increases in Germany. Higher financing costs are also weighing on the Recurring Sales and Development segments.

Vonovia expects its core Rental and Value-add businesses to develop positively in 2027, while higher interest rates are likely to continue pressuring Development, sales and financial results.

Initial 2027 guidance includes organic rent growth of around 4%, rental income of €3.55–3.65 billion, and adjusted EBITDA slightly above 2026.

Vonovia lowered its 2028 organic rent growth objective from around 5% to around 4.5%; the full Q3 2026 interim statement is due on 4 November 2026.

The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,333EUR and was down -1,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.728,00PKT (+0,48 %).





