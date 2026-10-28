Vonovia Stays Resilient—But Can It Hit Its 2028 Targets?
Vonovia is reining in investment and revising growth targets as financing pressures mount, while resilient rental operations and asset sales support its debt reduction drive.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Higher interest rates and tighter financing are suppressing transaction activity, weighing especially on Recurring Sales and Development, and increasing Vonovia’s financing costs.
- Vonovia expects 2026 organic rent growth of about 3.8%; it projects roughly 4% in 2027 and has reduced its 2028 objective from about 5% to 4.5%.
- The revised 2028 outlook includes adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of the €3.2–€3.5 billion range; Vonovia expects adjusted EBT and shareholder earnings to be broadly in line with 2027.
- To protect cash flow and its balance sheet, Vonovia is reviewing Development, scaling back Development-to-Hold projects, suspending new Manage-to-Green investments and applying stricter investment criteria.
- Core operations remain resilient: Rental is solid, Value-add is outperforming expectations, and asset-light B2B services offer growth potential. AI initiatives are expected to add about €50 million in annual adjusted EBITDA by 2030.
- Deleveraging remains a priority, supported by asset disposals and cash-flow discipline. Targets for end-2028 remain net debt/EBITDA below 12x and interest coverage above 3x; achieving the approximately 40% LTV target by then is now more challenging.
The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.
The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,293EUR and was down -1,51 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.734,00PKT (+0,51 %).
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