KION Boosts Revenue and Profit in 9 Months on Intelligent Automation

Group revenue rose 3.9% year-on-year to €8.522 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Adjusted EBIT increased 9.9% to €632.5 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin from 7.0% to 7.4%.

Intelligent Automation Solutions was the main growth driver: revenue increased 16.9% to €2.519 billion and adjusted EBIT rose 36.6% to €172.2 million.

Group order intake fell 4.9% to €8.445 billion, with declines in both operating segments.

Net income increased to €309.1 million from €167.1 million, while free cash flow remained positive at €121.1 million, down from €392.8 million.

KION lowered its 2026 Group outlook: it now expects revenue of €11.45–11.75 billion and adjusted EBIT of €815–875 million; its double-digit adjusted EBIT margin target is now expected after 2027.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Kion Group is on 29.10.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.438,13PKT (-0,21 %).





