Alzchem Grows Sales and Profitability in First Nine Months of 2026

Group sales rose 4% to EUR 443.8 million in the first nine months of 2026.

EBITDA increased 8% to EUR 93.2 million, lifting the margin from 20.3% to 21.0%; net profit rose to EUR 48.4 million.

Specialty Chemicals sales grew 11% to EUR 312.7 million, while EBITDA increased 17% to EUR 91.5 million, driven by nutrition and defense demand.

Basics & Intermediates sales fell to EUR 109.5 million and EBITDA to EUR 2.0 million amid weak agricultural and pharmaceutical demand and higher costs; the segment returned to positive EBITDA in Q3.

Capacity expansions are progressing: new guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine facilities in Germany began technical commissioning, while a roughly EUR 120 million creatine expansion is on schedule for commissioning from H2 2027.

Management confirmed its 2026 forecast: approximately EUR 600 million in sales, EUR 126 million in EBITDA, and a 21.0% EBITDA margin.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 29.10.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.393,05PKT (+0,09 %).





