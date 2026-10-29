SMT Scharf AG Reports Q3 2026 Results: The Numbers Are In
A third-quarter profit rebound offered little relief for SMT Scharf as weak new-systems sales dragged down revenue and triggered a cut to its 2026 outlook.
Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
- SMT Scharf’s revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 27.3% year on year to €51.5 million, mainly due to weaker new-systems sales and subdued investment.
- Third-quarter revenue was €18.4 million; EBIT improved to €1.2 million from a €0.5 million loss a year earlier. Nine-month EBIT was break-even.
- The company lowered its 2026 forecast: revenue is now expected at €75–85 million, and EBIT at a loss of €0.5–1.5 million.
- New-systems revenue dropped to €13.2 million from €32.2 million, while service revenue rose to €10.6 million; spare-parts revenue slipped to €27.7 million.
- China remained the largest market, contributing €32.0 million. Africa grew to €8.7 million, while revenue fell notably in Poland, Russia, Germany and tunnel logistics.
- SMT Scharf advanced its battery-electric vehicle portfolio, with initial light electric vehicle developments approved in China, and continued organizational changes in Germany and China.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 29.10.2026.
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