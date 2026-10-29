AMAG Austria Metall Surges on Strong 2026 Earnings Growth

Revenue in the first nine months of 2026 increased 16.4% to EUR 1,323.4 million, supported by higher shipments and aluminium prices.

EBITDA rose 58.9% to EUR 181.4 million, lifting the EBITDA margin from 10.0% to 13.7%.

Net income after tax grew 141.6% to EUR 81.7 million, reflecting improved performance across all operating divisions.

Shipments increased 6.9% to 342,900 tonnes, with growth in the Rolling Division, including automotive, heat exchanger and aerospace markets.

Q3 EBITDA reached EUR 80.3 million, AMAG’s second-best quarterly result, up 139.5% year on year.

AMAG raised its 2026 full-year EBITDA forecast to EUR 200–220 million, citing strong operations and favourable aluminium market conditions.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at AMAG Austria Metall is on 29.10.2026.

The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 30,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





