Andritz Delivers Strong Q3 2026 Orders and Revenue Growth
ANDRITZ delivered strong Q3 2026 revenue and profit growth, with a record €12.73 billion order backlog reinforcing momentum as the group confirmed its full-year outlook.
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- Q3 2026 order intake was €2.17 billion, down 0.6% year over year; it exceeded €2 billion for the eighth consecutive quarter.
- Q3 revenue rose 9.2% to €2.06 billion, while revenue for the first nine months increased 6.5% to €5.90 billion.
- Comparable EBITA increased 10.3% to €184.9 million in Q3, with the margin holding at 9.0%; Q3 net income rose 14.4% to €127.3 million.
- The order backlog reached a record €12.73 billion at the end of September, up 21.7% from year-end 2025.
- Hydropower and Metals drove Q3 order growth, with intake up 34.2% and 20.8%, respectively; Pulp & Paper intake fell 24.5%.
- ANDRITZ confirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of €8.0–8.3 billion and a comparable EBITA margin of 8.7–9.1%; its 2029 targets are €10 billion in revenue and a 10% margin.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.10.2026.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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