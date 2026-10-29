🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAndritz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Andritz

    Andritz Delivers Strong Q3 2026 Orders and Revenue Growth

    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ANDRITZ delivered strong Q3 2026 revenue and profit growth, with a record €12.73 billion order backlog reinforcing momentum as the group confirmed its full-year outlook.

    Andritz Delivers Strong Q3 2026 Orders and Revenue Growth
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • Q3 2026 order intake was €2.17 billion, down 0.6% year over year; it exceeded €2 billion for the eighth consecutive quarter.
    • Q3 revenue rose 9.2% to €2.06 billion, while revenue for the first nine months increased 6.5% to €5.90 billion.
    • Comparable EBITA increased 10.3% to €184.9 million in Q3, with the margin holding at 9.0%; Q3 net income rose 14.4% to €127.3 million.
    • The order backlog reached a record €12.73 billion at the end of September, up 21.7% from year-end 2025.
    • Hydropower and Metals drove Q3 order growth, with intake up 34.2% and 20.8%, respectively; Pulp & Paper intake fell 24.5%.
    • ANDRITZ confirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of €8.0–8.3 billion and a comparable EBITA margin of 8.7–9.1%; its 2029 targets are €10 billion in revenue and a 10% margin.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 80,55EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Andritz

    +0,93 %
    +0,50 %
    -5,01 %
    +7,69 %
    +27,71 %
    +92,80 %
    +65,26 %
    +70,89 %
    +1.471,01 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305
    Andritz direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Andritz Delivers Strong Q3 2026 Orders and Revenue Growth ANDRITZ delivered strong Q3 2026 revenue and profit growth, with a record €12.73 billion order backlog reinforcing momentum as the group confirmed its full-year outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     