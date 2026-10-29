Evotec to Unveil 9-Month 2026 Results on November 5
A closer look at Evotec’s progress: The company will present its nine-month 2026 results and a business update during an English-language webcast on November 5.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 5, 2026.
- The announcement will include a business update and will be held via webcast and conference call in English.
- The webcast starts at 2:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. GMT; 8:00 a.m. EST).
- Participants must register to join the webcast or conference call; the webcast will also be available on demand at Evotec’s website.
- Evotec is a life science company focused on drug discovery and development, using AI-driven innovation and platforms including PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
- The company has over 100 proprietary R&D assets, around 4,500 employees, and works with all Top 20 pharmaceutical companies and more than 800 biotech firms.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 2,9720EUR and was up +0,44 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.393,05PKT (+0,09 %).
+0,44 %
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-14,60 %
-57,80 %
-81,38 %
-92,80 %
-41,25 %
-79,99 %
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