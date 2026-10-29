AIXTRON Rides AI Boom as Orders Surge
AI data centers fuel AIXTRON’s Q3 surge as orders more than double, profits climb and a robust backlog boosts revenue visibility into 2027.
Foto: AIXTRON
- Q3 2026 order intake rose 122% year-on-year to EUR 274.9 million, driven mainly by AI data-center optical connectivity.
- Optoelectronics represented about 68% of Q3 equipment orders, while power electronics accounted for 24%.
- Q3 revenue increased 54% year-on-year to EUR 183.6 million; revenue for the first nine months was EUR 358.1 million, down 3%.
- The equipment order backlog reached EUR 549.4 million, providing revenue visibility well into 2027.
- Q3 profitability strengthened: gross margin rose to 48% and EBIT to EUR 56.7 million, up from EUR 15.4 million a year earlier.
- AIXTRON confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 560 million ± EUR 30 million, gross margin of about 42%, and EBIT margin of 17–20%; production ramp-up and the Malaysia facility remain on track.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 29.10.2026.
The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 31,15EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.438,13PKT (-0,21 %).
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