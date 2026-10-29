Almonty Industries, Kodiak AI & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Moderna
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Bloom Energy (A)
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|78
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|58
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|ThyssenKrupp
|41
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|35
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|33
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|31
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kodiak AI
|+21,96 %
|📰
|🥈
|Smartoptics Group
|+10,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Prysmian
|+6,51 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zhongji Innolight Ltd. (H)
|-9,81 %
|📰
|🟥
|Jiangxi Copper (H)
|-11,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hitachi Seisakusho
|-11,47 %
|💬
|📰
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Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +9,74 %
Wochenperformance: +9,74 %
Platz 1
Moderna
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Platz 2
OHB
Wochenperformance: +27,56 %
Wochenperformance: +27,56 %
Platz 3
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: -4,74 %
Wochenperformance: -4,74 %
Platz 4
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Platz 5
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,52 %
Wochenperformance: -4,52 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Wochenperformance: +2,80 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,08 %
Wochenperformance: -9,08 %
Platz 8
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -14,10 %
Wochenperformance: -14,10 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +6,68 %
Wochenperformance: +6,68 %
Platz 10
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,81 %
Wochenperformance: -3,81 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,50 %
Wochenperformance: +0,50 %
Platz 12
Kodiak AI
Wochenperformance: +5,19 %
Wochenperformance: +5,19 %
Platz 13
Smartoptics Group
Wochenperformance: +22,52 %
Wochenperformance: +22,52 %
Platz 14
Prysmian
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Platz 15
Zhongji Innolight Ltd. (H)
Wochenperformance: -0,12 %
Wochenperformance: -0,12 %
Platz 16
Jiangxi Copper (H)
Wochenperformance: -9,50 %
Wochenperformance: -9,50 %
Platz 17
Hitachi Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Wochenperformance: -12,14 %
Platz 18
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