Henkel VZ Delivers Strong Q3 Growth, Updates 2026 Outlook

Henkel’s preliminary Q3 2026 sales reached €5.713 billion, up 11.0% nominally, with organic growth of 6.5%—above the 4.1% market consensus.

Group organic growth was driven by both business units and all regions; prices rose 5.4% and volumes 1.1%.

Adhesive Technologies recorded €3.027 billion in sales and 7.9% organic growth, ahead of the 5.5% consensus, driven mainly by pricing.

Consumer Brands generated €2.643 billion in sales and 4.8% organic growth, exceeding the 2.5% consensus, with both prices and volumes contributing.

Henkel raised its 2026 organic sales growth outlook to 3.0–4.0% for the Group, 4.5–5.5% for Adhesive Technologies, and 1.5–2.5% for Consumer Brands.

The company now expects adjusted return on sales of around 15% at Group level and adjusted preferred-share EPS growth in the mid-single digits at constant exchange rates; it will report detailed Q3 results on November 10.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Henkel VZ is on 10.11.2026.

The price of Henkel VZ at the time of the news was 79,51EUR and was up +2,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.769,00PKT (+0,21 %).





