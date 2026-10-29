LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Quarterly Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 28.1% year over year to €60.3 million, mainly due to weakness in the solar business and delayed Advanced Packaging orders.

Earnings weakened: reported EBIT was **–€12.8 million** and adjusted EBIT **–€8.9 million**; adjusted EBIT margin was **–14.7%**.

Order intake was nearly flat at €65.1 million, while the order backlog was €31.9 million. Free cash flow declined to **–€11.7 million**.

LIDE glass-processing technology advanced toward production use: a leading Asian manufacturer issued a Letter of Intent worth a mid-single-digit million-euro amount.

The first phase of the North Star efficiency program was completed, with annual savings of just over €8 million expected to take effect gradually; the program targets a double-digit EBIT margin by 2028.

LPKF maintained its revised 2026 outlook: revenue of **€93–100 million** and an adjusted EBIT margin of **–7.0% to –2.5%**.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 29.10.2026.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -6,84 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.467,75PKT (+0,41 %).





