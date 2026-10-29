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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLPKF Laser & Electronics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics

    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Quarterly Financial Results

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    LPKF’s revenue slump and widening losses contrast with progress in LIDE technology and cost savings, as the company holds its revised 2026 outlook steady.

    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Quarterly Financial Results
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell 28.1% year over year to €60.3 million, mainly due to weakness in the solar business and delayed Advanced Packaging orders.
    • Earnings weakened: reported EBIT was **–€12.8 million** and adjusted EBIT **–€8.9 million**; adjusted EBIT margin was **–14.7%**.
    • Order intake was nearly flat at €65.1 million, while the order backlog was €31.9 million. Free cash flow declined to **–€11.7 million**.
    • LIDE glass-processing technology advanced toward production use: a leading Asian manufacturer issued a Letter of Intent worth a mid-single-digit million-euro amount.
    • The first phase of the North Star efficiency program was completed, with annual savings of just over €8 million expected to take effect gradually; the program targets a double-digit EBIT margin by 2028.
    • LPKF maintained its revised 2026 outlook: revenue of **€93–100 million** and an adjusted EBIT margin of **–7.0% to –2.5%**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -6,84 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.467,75PKT (+0,41 %).


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -7,69 %
    +4,02 %
    -19,66 %
    -15,27 %
    +60,91 %
    +62,60 %
    -42,27 %
    +62,96 %
    -6,10 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
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    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Quarterly Financial Results LPKF’s revenue slump and widening losses contrast with progress in LIDE technology and cost savings, as the company holds its revised 2026 outlook steady.
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