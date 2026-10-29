FORTEC Elektronik Slightly Beats Forecast; Positive EBIT Seen for 2026/27

FORTEC’s 2025/2026 revenue rose 1.9% to EUR 81.2 million, slightly exceeding its latest forecast.

Reported EBIT was EUR −0.7 million, while adjusted operating EBIT reached EUR 0.7 million; the group recorded a net loss of EUR 1.1 million.

Data Visualisation revenue increased to EUR 48.1 million, while Power Supplies revenue declined to EUR 33.1 million.

The order book grew to EUR 54.6 million, supported by new contracts in defence and critical infrastructure.

The Executive Board plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for 2025/2026.

For 2026/2027, FORTEC forecasts revenue of EUR 78–84 million and positive EBIT of EUR 1.4–2.1 million.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 29.10.2026.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 11,075EUR and was up +1,14 % compared with the previous day.





