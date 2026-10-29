electrovac AGM: Growth Plans Advance, Raised 2026/27 Outlook Reaffirmed
Strong earnings and global expansion set the tone for electrovac’s first AGM as a listed company, with shareholders backing all resolutions and the group reaffirming its outlook.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- electrovac held its first Annual General Meeting as a listed company on 28 October 2026; shareholders representing 83.6% of share capital attended, and all proposed resolutions passed by large majorities.
- In the first half of fiscal 2026/2027, revenue rose 10.4% year on year to €61.5 million, while EBIT increased 26.1% to €8.2 million and the EBIT margin reached 13.3%, despite €2.3 million in IPO costs.
- The company reaffirmed its raised 2026/2027 EBIT forecast of €13–14 million, or €15–16 million excluding IPO costs; its revenue forecast remains €120–130 million.
- In Thailand, electrovac has doubled factory floor space and is preparing a third production line, with production still scheduled to begin in September 2027.
- In China, electrovac is planning local final assembly of airbag igniters; three potential sites near Changzhou have been shortlisted, with a location decision expected by the end of December 2026. Preparations for a US presence are due to start in November 2026.
- Electrovac expanded Aerospace & Defense capacity in Austria and Germany, adding staff and starting EN 9100 and Nadcap accreditation processes in Germany; it says the first milestone of its 2026/2027 roadmap is complete.
The next important date, Half-year financial report 2026/2027, at electrovac is on 20.11.2026.
The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 8,3750EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.
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