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    The Platform Group Fuels Growth: New Services, Deals; 2026 Guidance Stands

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    TPG is reshaping its business with standalone service companies, targeted acquisitions and a sharper platform focus, while reaffirming its 2026 financial targets.

    The Platform Group Fuels Growth: New Services, Deals; 2026 Guidance Stands
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • TPG reorganised its shared services into five standalone companies covering HR and accounting, marketing, IT, marketplace management and AI. It aims to generate over 50% of their revenue from external clients within two years.
    • A central procurement company is being established to consolidate purchasing, improve supplier terms and processes, and potentially reduce working capital needs.
    • TPG plans further 2026 acquisitions focused on digital marketing and social commerce, luxury platforms, and digital platform and software solutions.
    • Furniture activities, including Cocoli and the former 99Rooms offering, will be consolidated under Möbelfirst GmbH; Digitec Living Brands is being wound up in insolvency proceedings.
    • TPG sold BCR Online-Warenhandels GmbH on 13 October 2026 and will discontinue its inventory-based luxury trading to focus on platform activities. The company says both this sale and the furniture reorganisation have no economic impact on TPG.
    • TPG confirmed its 2026 guidance: GMV of €1.7 billion, net revenue of €1.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €70–80 million. 2027 guidance is expected at the end of January 2027.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at The Platform Group is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 0,6750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6580EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,52 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    +0,30 %
    -23,26 %
    -30,08 %
    -34,33 %
    -91,95 %
    -88,26 %
    -96,16 %
    -97,81 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8
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    The Platform Group Fuels Growth: New Services, Deals; 2026 Guidance Stands TPG is reshaping its business with standalone service companies, targeted acquisitions and a sharper platform focus, while reaffirming its 2026 financial targets.
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