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    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Updates 2026/27 Earnings Forecast

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    Rising orders are not enough to shield HEIDELBERG from mounting pressures, prompting a cut to its 2026/27 margin outlook while its sales forecast holds steady.

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Updates 2026/27 Earnings Forecast
    Foto: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
    • HEIDELBERG lowered its 2026/27 adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 5.6%–6.6%, from an expected improvement on the prior year’s 6.6% margin.
    • The downgrade reflects a weak global economy, continued cost pressure, unfavorable product mix—particularly due to developments in the Middle East—and delays in Technologies projects.
    • The sales outlook is unchanged: Group sales are expected to remain stable year on year, compared with €2,293 million in the prior year.
    • First-half incoming orders rose to €1,141 million from €1,111 million; second-quarter orders increased to €604 million from €551 million.
    • First-half sales fell to €913 million from €985 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.7% for the half, but improved to 6.4% in the second quarter.
    • The six-month net result was a loss of €9 million, while free cash flow was –€125 million, mainly due to higher working capital. Full first-half results are due on November 12, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen at the time of the news was 1,2245EUR and was down -7,69 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0510EUR this corresponds to a minus of -14,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.424,49PKT (+0,17 %).


    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

    -21,01 %
    -1,04 %
    -6,59 %
    -2,27 %
    -32,45 %
    +21,64 %
    -36,87 %
    -42,98 %
    -97,38 %
    ISIN:DE0007314007WKN:731400
    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Updates 2026/27 Earnings Forecast Rising orders are not enough to shield HEIDELBERG from mounting pressures, prompting a cut to its 2026/27 margin outlook while its sales forecast holds steady.
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