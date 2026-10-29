Nov. 11: Hair Repair Day Helps Victims Spot Transplant Scams
Hair restoration should never come at the cost of safety. On November 11, 2026, ISHRS will spotlight illegal clinics and help affected patients explore corrective care.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The ISHRS will hold its sixth annual **World Hair Transplant Repair Day on November 11, 2026**, to raise awareness of illegal clinics and support affected patients.
- Through HairTransplantRepairDay.org, victims can connect with volunteer ISHRS physicians and may receive a **pro bono corrective hair transplant**; around 100 physicians worldwide are participating.
- The ISHRS reports that black-market clinics are increasing: **59% of surveyed members** said such clinics operated in their city in 2024, up from 51% in 2021.
- In 2024, an average of **10% of members’ repair cases** involved a previous black-market transplant, compared with 6% in 2021.
- Illegal procedures can lead to infection, permanent scarring, bald patches, poor results and over-harvested donor areas; repair may require multiple surgeries.
- The ISHRS advises patients to research their surgeon, verify medical credentials with the relevant licensing authority, and use its multilingual Fight the Fight resources to make informed choices.
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