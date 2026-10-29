Haier Smart Home Q3 2026 Results: Key Highlights
Haier’s Q3 2026 results reveal steady margins and rising market share, as the company sharpens its focus on AI, HVAC and emerging markets.
Foto: maroke - stock.adobe.com
- Q3 2026 revenue was RMB 69.70 billion, with net profit attributable to parent-company shareholders of RMB 4.68 billion.
- For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached RMB 221.82 billion and net profit was RMB 15.00 billion; gross margin remained broadly stable year on year at 27.2%.
- Haier’s China retail value share rose to 20.6% online and 25.0% offline, gains of 2.9 and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.
- International performance included appliance market-share gains in North America and Europe, while revenue in India grew at three times the industry rate.
- The company said its US supply-chain restructuring was nearly complete and is using AI and closer business integration to improve efficiency over the next two to three years.
- Haier plans to prioritise HVAC and emerging markets, while expanding product innovation—including AI-enabled appliances, heat pumps and commercial air-conditioning solutions.
The price of Haier Smart Home at the time of the news was 1,8070EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,55 %
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-2,25 %
-1,08 %
-8,70 %
+66,00 %
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+71,43 %
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