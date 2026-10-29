Haier Smart Home Q3 2026 Results: Key Highlights

Q3 2026 revenue was RMB 69.70 billion, with net profit attributable to parent-company shareholders of RMB 4.68 billion.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached RMB 221.82 billion and net profit was RMB 15.00 billion; gross margin remained broadly stable year on year at 27.2%.

Haier’s China retail value share rose to 20.6% online and 25.0% offline, gains of 2.9 and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.

International performance included appliance market-share gains in North America and Europe, while revenue in India grew at three times the industry rate.

The company said its US supply-chain restructuring was nearly complete and is using AI and closer business integration to improve efficiency over the next two to three years.

Haier plans to prioritise HVAC and emerging markets, while expanding product innovation—including AI-enabled appliances, heat pumps and commercial air-conditioning solutions.

The price of Haier Smart Home at the time of the news was 1,8070EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.





