Basler Raises 2026 Forecast Again on Strong Orders and Results

Incoming orders rose 62% year over year to €278.6 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Sales increased 35% to €227.4 million.

EBITDA more than doubled to €61.6 million, while EBIT rose to €51.1 million and the EBIT margin reached 22.5%.

Free cash flow increased to €31.0 million, from €11.7 million a year earlier.

Demand was strong across regions, especially EMEA and Asia, driven by semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centers, and logistics automation.

Basler raised its 2026 forecast: sales of €295–300 million and an EBIT margin of 17.5–19.5%; the outlook accounts for supply-chain pressures and the impact of the Sony Kumamoto earthquake-related production interruption.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Basler is on 04.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.381,38PKT (-0,06 %).





