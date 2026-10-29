Basler Raises 2026 Forecast Again on Strong Orders and Results
Basler’s growth accelerates: surging orders, stronger profits and robust global demand prompt a higher 2026 outlook, despite supply-chain pressures.
Foto: Basler AG
- Incoming orders rose 62% year over year to €278.6 million in the first nine months of 2026.
- Sales increased 35% to €227.4 million.
- EBITDA more than doubled to €61.6 million, while EBIT rose to €51.1 million and the EBIT margin reached 22.5%.
- Free cash flow increased to €31.0 million, from €11.7 million a year earlier.
- Demand was strong across regions, especially EMEA and Asia, driven by semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centers, and logistics automation.
- Basler raised its 2026 forecast: sales of €295–300 million and an EBIT margin of 17.5–19.5%; the outlook accounts for supply-chain pressures and the impact of the Sony Kumamoto earthquake-related production interruption.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Basler is on 04.11.2026.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.381,38PKT (-0,06 %).
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