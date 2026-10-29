DAX, ADT & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AIXTRON
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|AIXTRON
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Siemens Energy
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Rheinmetall
|💬
|📰
|mutares
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|ServiceNow
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|180
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|78
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|74
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|54
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|32
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|26
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ADT
|+33,83 %
|📰
|🥈
|Crocs
|+23,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Insmed
|+16,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Polytec Holding
|-21,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|-33,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|-42,40 %
|💬
|📰
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AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Platz 1
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +3,28 %
Wochenperformance: +3,28 %
Platz 2
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +3,22 %
Wochenperformance: +3,22 %
Platz 3
mutares
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: +18,54 %
Wochenperformance: +18,54 %
Platz 5
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -25,01 %
Wochenperformance: -25,01 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,35 %
Wochenperformance: +2,35 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,63 %
Wochenperformance: -1,63 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,06 %
Wochenperformance: -9,06 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Wochenperformance: -3,19 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Platz 11
SAP
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Wochenperformance: +0,19 %
Platz 12
ADT
Wochenperformance: +10,74 %
Wochenperformance: +10,74 %
Platz 13
Crocs
Wochenperformance: +25,36 %
Wochenperformance: +25,36 %
Platz 14
Insmed
Wochenperformance: +18,56 %
Wochenperformance: +18,56 %
Platz 15
Polytec Holding
Wochenperformance: -6,35 %
Wochenperformance: -6,35 %
Platz 16
Iovance Biotherapeutics
Wochenperformance: -29,15 %
Wochenperformance: -29,15 %
Platz 17
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -35,09 %
Wochenperformance: -35,09 %
Platz 18
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