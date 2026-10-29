BRANICKS Group CEO Sonja Wärntges Steps Down
A new chapter for Branicks: Sonja Wärntges will step down at the end of October 2026, handing over to restructuring chief Josef Schultheis in November.
Foto: DIC Asset AG
- Sonja Wärntges will step down as Chairwoman of Branicks Group AG’s Executive Board by mutual agreement at the end of October 2026.
- She has served on the Executive Board since May 2013, first as CFO, and as its Chairwoman since October 2017.
- From November 2026, Josef Schultheis will take over her responsibilities alongside his role as Chief Restructuring Officer.
- Johannes von Mutius will continue as Chief Investment Officer.
- Wärntges said the company’s agreed restructuring plan marked an important milestone and made this the right time to hand over responsibility.
- The Supervisory Board thanked Wärntges for her service and wished her well in her future endeavors.
The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.
The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,3870EUR and was down -2,76 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3740EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,36 % since publication.
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