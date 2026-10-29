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    Verbio Gains as Germany Tightens Biofuel Fraud Rules

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    Germany is cracking down on biofuel fraud as Verbio champions stricter sustainability checks and higher biofuel blends to cut emissions and fossil-fuel dependence.

    Verbio Gains as Germany Tightens Biofuel Fraud Rules
    Foto: Verbio - Verbio
    • Germany’s Cabinet approved stricter biofuel sustainability rules, closing a loophole that previously protected reliance on sustainability certificates.
    • Falsely declared biofuels may no longer count toward greenhouse-gas reduction quotas, and the Federal Office for Agriculture and Food will have broader inspection powers.
    • Verbio says the reforms should improve fair competition and benefit producers able to verify sustainability and comply with regulations.
    • Verbio welcomed proposals to revise EU vehicle-emissions rules from 2035 and introduce E20 petrol in Germany.
    • E20 and B10 could reduce emissions from existing vehicles, cut reliance on fossil-fuel imports, and support price stability and regional economic value.
    • Verbio argues that all RED III-compliant biofuels—including those made from crops, residues, or waste—should be eligible to support climate goals.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2026 (Q1 2026/2027), at Verbio is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 28,76EUR and was down -0,79 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.442,59PKT (+0,27 %).


    Verbio

    -0,83 %
    +3,81 %
    -3,67 %
    -2,17 %
    +75,98 %
    -15,14 %
    -57,37 %
    +333,98 %
    +69,41 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W
    Verbio direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Verbio Gains as Germany Tightens Biofuel Fraud Rules Germany is cracking down on biofuel fraud as Verbio champions stricter sustainability checks and higher biofuel blends to cut emissions and fossil-fuel dependence.
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