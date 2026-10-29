ProSiebenSat.1 Media Sees Organic Revenue Dip, Still Targets EBITDA Growth

Organic Group revenue is now expected to decline slightly in 2026, compared with the previous forecast of slight growth; 2025 revenue, adjusted for currency and portfolio changes, was €3.381 billion.

The revised forecast reflects a difficult economic environment and weaker-than-anticipated private consumption.

ProSiebenSat.1 expects a sustainably lean cost base and disciplined cash management to help offset the revenue decline.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for a significant year-on-year increase in EBITDA; EBITDA was €241 million in 2025.

Group revenue is still expected to decline moderately in 2026, from €3.675 billion in 2025.

Net financial debt is expected to remain stable at year-end 2026, with the leverage ratio targeted at 3.0x–3.5x; 2025 figures were €1.343 billion and 3.3x, respectively.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 12.11.2026.

The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 3,1640EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.





