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    SFC Energy Raises Guidance Again on Strong, Profitable 9-Month Growth

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    SFC raised its 2026 earnings outlook after strong nine-month growth, fueled by expanding defense sales and improved margins, while revenue guidance remained unchanged.

    SFC Energy Raises Guidance Again on Strong, Profitable 9-Month Growth
    Foto: SFC Energy AG
    • Group sales rose to EUR 132.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from EUR 102.7 million a year earlier.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 33.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 10.8 million), nearly reaching the previous full-year guidance’s upper limit.
    • Adjusted EBIT climbed to EUR 25.7 million (9M 2025: EUR 5.0 million), already exceeding the previous full-year guidance’s upper limit.
    • Profitability was driven by the expansion of defense business, particularly in Ukraine, a more favorable product mix, and improved gross margins in European Clean Power Management.
    • SFC raised its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to EUR 36–38 million and adjusted EBIT to EUR 25.5–27.5 million; sales guidance remains EUR 166–175 million.
    • The company expects a lower earnings contribution in Q4 as the product mix shifts toward civilian products, alongside higher ERP and Ukraine business-development expenses.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SFC Energy is on 11.11.2026.

    The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 20,020EUR and was up +11,53 % compared with the previous day.
    25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,820EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,00 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.419,36PKT (+0,14 %).


    SFC Energy

    +10,42 %
    +12,79 %
    +0,18 %
    +3,57 %
    +23,35 %
    +22,60 %
    -35,00 %
    +842,60 %
    -20,72 %
    ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
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    SFC Energy Raises Guidance Again on Strong, Profitable 9-Month Growth SFC raised its 2026 earnings outlook after strong nine-month growth, fueled by expanding defense sales and improved margins, while revenue guidance remained unchanged.
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