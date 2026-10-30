Blue Cap Confirms Guidance in Its New Half-Year Report
Blue Cap’s first-half results weakened in 2026, but a solid balance sheet and rising segment NAV provided bright spots as the group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap’s H1 2026 revenue was €62.9m, down from €64.4m a year earlier; adjusted EBITDA fell to €2.2m from €2.8m, with a 3.5% margin. Results included an approximately €1m one-off cost attributable to 2025.
- The Group’s balance sheet remained solid, with an equity ratio of 55.0% at June 30, 2026.
- Indicative Group NAV declined to €118.7m from €125.3m at year-end 2025, equivalent to approximately €26 per share. Segment NAV, however, rose by €12.0m to €47.6m.
- Segment performance was mixed: Industrials revenue rose 7% to €38.1m, but adjusted EBITDA dropped 48% to €1.8m; Business Services revenue fell 14% to €24.8m and adjusted EBITDA declined 24% to €1.1m.
- Portfolio companies performed unevenly: H+E faced higher raw-material costs, Planatol was below expectations, and HY-LINE and Transline were subdued; minority holding Inheco exceeded expectations for revenue and earnings.
- Blue Cap confirmed its 2026 forecast: Group revenue of €170m–€190m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5%–8.5%.
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