FUCHS Delivers Strong Results in the First Nine Months of 2026
FUCHS delivered strong sales and profit growth in the first nine months of 2026, raising its full-year outlook despite weaker cash flow and persistent market pressures.
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- Sales revenue rose 16% year on year to EUR 3.126 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by higher sales volumes and inflation.
- EBIT increased 25% to EUR 409 million, with growth across all three regions; the EBIT margin improved to 13.1% from 12.1%.
- Earnings after tax grew 23% to EUR 281 million, while earnings per share rose 24% to EUR 2.14 for ordinary shares and EUR 2.15 for preference shares.
- Free cash flow before acquisitions fell to EUR 92 million from EUR 181 million, mainly because inflation increased net operating working capital.
- FUCHS raised its full-year 2026 outlook: sales revenue is expected to be around EUR 4.1 billion and EBIT around EUR 500 million.
- The company expects free cash flow before acquisitions to be significantly below EUR 270 million; it cautioned that volatile markets, slowing volume growth and cost pressures pose risks.
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