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    FUCHS Delivers Strong Results in the First Nine Months of 2026

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    FUCHS delivered strong sales and profit growth in the first nine months of 2026, raising its full-year outlook despite weaker cash flow and persistent market pressures.

    FUCHS Delivers Strong Results in the First Nine Months of 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Sales revenue rose 16% year on year to EUR 3.126 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by higher sales volumes and inflation.
    • EBIT increased 25% to EUR 409 million, with growth across all three regions; the EBIT margin improved to 13.1% from 12.1%.
    • Earnings after tax grew 23% to EUR 281 million, while earnings per share rose 24% to EUR 2.14 for ordinary shares and EUR 2.15 for preference shares.
    • Free cash flow before acquisitions fell to EUR 92 million from EUR 181 million, mainly because inflation increased net operating working capital.
    • FUCHS raised its full-year 2026 outlook: sales revenue is expected to be around EUR 4.1 billion and EBIT around EUR 500 million.
    • The company expects free cash flow before acquisitions to be significantly below EUR 270 million; it cautioned that volatile markets, slowing volume growth and cost pressures pose risks.


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    FUCHS Delivers Strong Results in the First Nine Months of 2026 FUCHS delivered strong sales and profit growth in the first nine months of 2026, raising its full-year outlook despite weaker cash flow and persistent market pressures.
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