Gerresheimer Posts Q3 2026 Revenue Growth, Stable Adjusted EBITDA

Q3 2026 revenue rose 8% year over year to EUR 605 million, while adjusted EBITDA remained broadly stable at EUR 103 million.

For the first nine months, revenue was approximately EUR 1.7 billion; adjusted EBITDA fell to EUR 272 million from EUR 331 million a year earlier, and the margin declined to 15.9% from 19.4%.

Containment & Delivery Systems was the main growth driver, with nine-month revenue up to EUR 917 million and adjusted EBITDA up to EUR 211 million, supported by demand for drug-delivery devices.

Primary Injectable Solutions showed signs of stabilization in Q3, although nine-month revenue and earnings remained below the prior year.

Moulded Glass revenue stabilized in Q3, but earnings were hurt by inventory reductions, weaker capacity utilization and a softer market.

Gerresheimer expects a stronger Q4 in line with guidance. Preparations for the PPP sale are progressing, with closing expected in Q1 2027; comprehensive refinancing is also a key next milestone.

The next important date, The half-year results are expected to be published at the end of November., at Gerresheimer is on 30.11.2026.

The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 31,88EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,89EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.





