SURTECO GROUP: €623M Sales, €76.2M Adjusted EBITDA; All Units Improve
SURTECO lifted adjusted EBITDA despite weaker sales in the first nine months of 2026, as efficiency gains supported margins. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Sales for the first nine months of 2026 fell 3% year over year to €623.1 million, amid weak demand and the absence of sales from the discontinued impregnates business.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 4% to €76.2 million, and its margin improved to 12.2% from 11.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased across all business segments, with Edgebands recording the largest gain at 13%.
- Higher raw-material costs were partly offset by efficiency programmes and passing some cost increases on to customers.
- EBIT declined to €15.2 million and the group reported a net loss of €5.8 million, partly reflecting higher depreciation and amortisation.
- SURTECO reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: sales of €790–820 million and adjusted EBITDA of €80–90 million.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its report for the first three quarters of 2026., at SURTECO GROUP is on 30.10.2026.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 6,2500EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.
51 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.
+3,20 %
-8,09 %
-12,59 %
-31,32 %
-48,77 %
-58,33 %
-83,24 %
-72,81 %
-75,48 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte