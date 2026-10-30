SURTECO GROUP: €623M Sales, €76.2M Adjusted EBITDA; All Units Improve

Sales for the first nine months of 2026 fell 3% year over year to €623.1 million, amid weak demand and the absence of sales from the discontinued impregnates business.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 4% to €76.2 million, and its margin improved to 12.2% from 11.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased across all business segments, with Edgebands recording the largest gain at 13%.

Higher raw-material costs were partly offset by efficiency programmes and passing some cost increases on to customers.

EBIT declined to €15.2 million and the group reported a net loss of €5.8 million, partly reflecting higher depreciation and amortisation.

SURTECO reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: sales of €790–820 million and adjusted EBITDA of €80–90 million.

The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes its report for the first three quarters of 2026., at SURTECO GROUP is on 30.10.2026.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 6,2500EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.

51 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.





