Vonovia, NRX Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: wolterke - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bayer
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|ServiceNow
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Lynas Rare Earths
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vonovia
|66
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|62
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|45
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|42
|💬
|📰
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|27
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|25
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NRX Pharmaceuticals
|+22,31 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+5,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|JD Health International
|+5,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-9,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kurita Kogyo
|-12,10 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-16,46 %
|💬
|📰
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Bayer
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Wochenperformance: +13,88 %
Platz 1
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +1,26 %
Wochenperformance: +1,26 %
Platz 2
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -29,27 %
Wochenperformance: -29,27 %
Platz 3
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +11,76 %
Wochenperformance: +11,76 %
Platz 4
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Platz 5
Intel
Wochenperformance: -18,35 %
Wochenperformance: -18,35 %
Platz 6
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,63 %
Wochenperformance: -3,63 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Wochenperformance: +3,50 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,85 %
Wochenperformance: -6,85 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +17,17 %
Wochenperformance: +17,17 %
Platz 10
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: -11,21 %
Wochenperformance: -11,21 %
Platz 11
BYD
Wochenperformance: -4,02 %
Wochenperformance: -4,02 %
Platz 12
NRX Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +37,53 %
Wochenperformance: +37,53 %
Platz 13
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +6,04 %
Wochenperformance: +6,04 %
Platz 14
JD Health International
Wochenperformance: +0,64 %
Wochenperformance: +0,64 %
Platz 15
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,98 %
Wochenperformance: +11,98 %
Platz 16
Kurita Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Platz 17
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -0,84 %
Wochenperformance: -0,84 %
Platz 18
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