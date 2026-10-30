PUMA Q3 2026 Sales Gain Momentum as FY Outlook Is Updated
PUMA’s Q3 reset brought weaker sales but stronger margins and cash flow, while growth in Asia and ANTA’s arrival as its largest shareholder offered bright spots.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph - picture alliance
- Q3 2026 currency-adjusted sales fell 6.3% to €1.776 billion, reflecting business reset measures and weaker demand in North America and EMEA.
- Regional performance diverged: Asia/Pacific sales grew 10.0%, while EMEA declined 11.5% and the Americas 8.1% on a currency-adjusted basis.
- Gross margin rose by about 420 basis points to 49.5%, but higher operating expenses contributed to an EBIT loss of €11.4 million.
- Inventories decreased 24.3% to €1.609 billion, and free cash flow improved to €92 million from negative €43 million a year earlier.
- PUMA maintained its full-year sales outlook of a low- to mid-single-digit currency-adjusted decline, narrowed its EBIT forecast to a loss of €80–130 million, and lowered expected CAPEX to below €150 million.
- ANTA Sports became PUMA’s largest shareholder in October; PUMA described the development as a vote of confidence and welcomed the prospect of a partnership.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PUMA is on 30.10.2026.
The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 25,32EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,17EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,57 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.756,93PKT (-0,24 %).
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