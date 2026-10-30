Grammer Unveils First Nine-Month 2026 Results

Group revenue rose 3.5% year on year to EUR 1,435.6 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Revenue increased in both product areas: Commercial Vehicles grew 5.1% to EUR 533.6 million, while Automotive rose 2.6% to EUR 902.0 million.

Operating EBIT increased 6.6% to EUR 53.2 million, lifting the operating margin to 3.7%; reported EBIT climbed to EUR 57.6 million.

Regional performance varied: APAC revenue grew 13.6% to EUR 408.6 million, EMEA rose 1.6% to EUR 825.7 million, and AMERICAS fell 5.2% to EUR 233.1 million.

In Q3, revenue increased 9.5% to EUR 474.2 million, but operating EBIT declined to EUR 11.5 million from EUR 14.3 million a year earlier; launch costs, geopolitical impacts and special tariffs weighed on earnings.

GRAMMER maintained its 2026 revenue outlook of around EUR 1.9 billion but reduced its operating EBIT forecast from approximately EUR 80 million to EUR 70 million, citing costs and pressures in AMERICAS.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2026.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 10,800EUR and was up +5,62 % compared with the previous day.





