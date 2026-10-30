PSI AG Revenue Rises Despite One-Off Costs After Nine Months

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 3.6% year on year to €210.9 million, while adjusted EBIT fell 20.7% to €4.6 million.

The net loss narrowed to €22.9 million from €26.3 million; reported EBIT improved to a loss of €15.3 million, partly reflecting one-time restructuring costs.

Grid & Energy Management revenue grew 16.7% to €113.1 million, and Logistics revenue rose 11.1% to €28.2 million.

Process Industries & Metals revenue fell 15.9% to €44.6 million amid the European steel crisis; Discrete Manufacturing revenue was down 2.2% to €25.0 million.

Order intake declined 19.3% to €217 million and the order backlog fell 14.4% to €161 million. PSI also launched a further cost-cutting program in September.

PSI expects full-year 2026 revenue growth of 5%, order intake at the prior-year level, and an adjusted EBIT margin of about 2%; a July capital increase raised approximately €29 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at PSI AG is on 30.10.2026.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 45,10EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.





