FRIWO Cuts 2026 Outlook as Weak Markets Persist, Despite Growth Pipeline
Weak demand and fierce price competition have prompted FRIWO to cut its 2026 outlook, while new projects offer brighter prospects for 2027.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- FRIWO lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €55–57 million, from around €60 million previously.
- Adjusted Group EBIT is now expected to show a loss in the low-to-mid single-digit millions of euros.
- Weak macroeconomic conditions are depressing customer demand and reducing order call-offs.
- E-mobility and robotic lawn-mowing businesses face intensified competition from Asian and other low-cost suppliers, increasing price sensitivity.
- FRIWO’s nine-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.3, supported by new projects and long-term contracts, particularly in Medical & Healthcare Solutions and other growth areas.
- Revenue from these new projects will ramp up gradually; their positive impact is expected to become noticeable in 2027, and FRIWO’s Q3 2026 results are due on November 5.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 05.11.2026.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 6,8600EUR and was up +92,70 % compared with the previous day.
-2,81 %
+2,98 %
-1,14 %
-24,78 %
-40,34 %
-89,19 %
-90,39 %
-83,91 %
-52,65 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte