FRIWO Cuts 2026 Outlook as Weak Markets Persist, Despite Growth Pipeline

FRIWO lowered its 2026 revenue forecast to €55–57 million, from around €60 million previously.

Adjusted Group EBIT is now expected to show a loss in the low-to-mid single-digit millions of euros.

Weak macroeconomic conditions are depressing customer demand and reducing order call-offs.

E-mobility and robotic lawn-mowing businesses face intensified competition from Asian and other low-cost suppliers, increasing price sensitivity.

FRIWO’s nine-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.3, supported by new projects and long-term contracts, particularly in Medical & Healthcare Solutions and other growth areas.

Revenue from these new projects will ramp up gradually; their positive impact is expected to become noticeable in 2027, and FRIWO’s Q3 2026 results are due on November 5.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 05.11.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 6,8600EUR and was up +92,70 % compared with the previous day.





