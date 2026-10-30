DAX, FMC & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Amazon
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Bayer
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|269
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|94
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|64
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|55
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|50
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|37
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FMC
|+22,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Capri Holdings
|+20,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|+10,92 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-19,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Oxford Square Capital
|-22,72 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Arbor Realty Trust
|-28,93 %
|💬
|📰
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Amazon
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Wochenperformance: -4,41 %
Platz 1
Bayer
Wochenperformance: +12,77 %
Wochenperformance: +12,77 %
Platz 2
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +0,42 %
Wochenperformance: +0,42 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -26,13 %
Wochenperformance: -26,13 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Platz 5
Intel
Wochenperformance: -25,25 %
Wochenperformance: -25,25 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,99 %
Wochenperformance: -0,99 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +13,65 %
Wochenperformance: +13,65 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,18 %
Wochenperformance: -3,18 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Platz 12
FMC
Wochenperformance: -9,21 %
Wochenperformance: -9,21 %
Platz 13
Capri Holdings
Wochenperformance: +11,66 %
Wochenperformance: +11,66 %
Platz 14
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +11,53 %
Wochenperformance: +11,53 %
Platz 15
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -2,10 %
Wochenperformance: -2,10 %
Platz 16
Oxford Square Capital
Wochenperformance: -30,86 %
Wochenperformance: -30,86 %
Platz 17
Arbor Realty Trust
Wochenperformance: -23,93 %
Wochenperformance: -23,93 %
Platz 18
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