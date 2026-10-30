Edding Sells Collaboration @ Work Unit to Callista Asset Management GmbH
edding is sharpening its focus on core businesses with the €1 sale of its Collaboration @ Work unit to Callista, concluding a strategic portfolio review.
Foto: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
- edding AG has agreed to sell its Collaboration @ Work business unit to Callista Asset Management 38 GmbH through a share deal, approved by both its Management Board and Supervisory Board.
- The agreed purchase price is €1.00; edding will also provide a vendor loan and restructuring contribution, and compensate the buyer for assuming certain liabilities.
- edding is assessing the transaction’s effect on its current-year guidance and expects to provide an update by the end of November.
- The sale concludes edding’s strategic review of options to optimize its brand portfolio, announced on 31 March 2026.
- edding plans to focus more sharply on its profitable core businesses and expects the sale to improve earnings quality and support long-term growth in corporate and shareholder value.
- Callista Private Equity specializes in acquiring and developing mid-sized companies and business units, particularly those requiring operational improvements or restructuring.
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