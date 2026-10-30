HELLA Unveils Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2026
FORVIA HELLA posted modest sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, but weaker profits and negative cash flow underscored persistent market challenges.
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- Currency-adjusted sales rose 1.0% to €5.925 billion in the first nine months of 2026; reported sales were €5.883 billion, up 0.3%.
- Operating income fell 12.9% to €294 million, with the margin declining from 5.8% to 5.0%.
- Net cash flow was negative €99 million, compared with positive €68 million a year earlier; its sales ratio fell to -1.7%.
- Electronics sales increased 5.2% to €2.712 billion, while Lifecycle Solutions grew 4.2% to €770 million; Lighting sales declined 6.3% to €2.563 billion.
- FORVIA HELLA confirmed its 2026 outlook: currency-adjusted sales of €7.4–7.9 billion, an operating margin of 5.4–6.0%, and net cash flow of at least 1.8% of sales.
- The company expects sales to land in the upper half of its forecast range, but the operating margin near the lower end, citing a challenging market and ongoing cost and transformation measures.
The next important date, Q3 FY 2026 Results; Press Release, Analyst and Investor Conference Call, at HELLA is on 30.10.2026.
The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,60EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.441,22PKT (-1,26 %).
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