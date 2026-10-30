HELLA Unveils Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2026

Currency-adjusted sales rose 1.0% to €5.925 billion in the first nine months of 2026; reported sales were €5.883 billion, up 0.3%.

Operating income fell 12.9% to €294 million, with the margin declining from 5.8% to 5.0%.

Net cash flow was negative €99 million, compared with positive €68 million a year earlier; its sales ratio fell to -1.7%.

Electronics sales increased 5.2% to €2.712 billion, while Lifecycle Solutions grew 4.2% to €770 million; Lighting sales declined 6.3% to €2.563 billion.

FORVIA HELLA confirmed its 2026 outlook: currency-adjusted sales of €7.4–7.9 billion, an operating margin of 5.4–6.0%, and net cash flow of at least 1.8% of sales.

The company expects sales to land in the upper half of its forecast range, but the operating margin near the lower end, citing a challenging market and ongoing cost and transformation measures.

The next important date, Q3 FY 2026 Results; Press Release, Analyst and Investor Conference Call, at HELLA is on 30.10.2026.

The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,60EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.441,22PKT (-1,26 %).





