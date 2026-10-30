hep global GmbH: Refinancing Talks May Not Wrap Up Until 2027
Amid margin pressure and project delays, hep global has cut its outlook and is seeking fresh capital, with refinancing negotiations now expected to conclude in fiscal 2027.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- hep global has not yet finalized negotiations with potential lenders for a comprehensive, long-term financing solution.
- Management expects refinancing to be completed in fiscal year 2027.
- The company is actively pursuing potential investors to strengthen its capital structure, improve financial flexibility and support future growth.
- The refinancing is intended to provide the basis for repaying the green bond 2021/2027, which matures in November 2027; the bond was extended in spring 2026.
- Ongoing margin pressure and delays to planned project transactions are weighing on the company.
- hep global lowered its revenue forecast to EUR 40–45 million from EUR 45–55 million, and its EBIT forecast to EUR 1–5 million from EUR 0–10 million.
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