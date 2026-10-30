STRATEC Sells Loss-Making Unit, Books Impairments, Revises Outlook

STRATEC signed an agreement to sell its Diatron MI subsidiary to a consortium of Indian investors; closing is expected in Q4 2026.

The sale covers Diatron’s hematology and clinical chemistry products. Its molecular and immunodiagnostics OEM business was carved out and will remain with STRATEC.

The fixed purchase price is €10 million, with additional earn-out payments agreed.

In 2026, the divested business is expected to generate about €20 million in sales and an adjusted EBIT loss of around €10 million.

STRATEC will record €44.1 million in non-cash impairments in Q3 and expects a further negative non-cash deconsolidation effect of €4–9 million in Q4; these items and the divested business will be reported as discontinued operations.

Revised 2026 guidance forecasts stable to slightly higher constant-currency sales versus pro-forma 2025 sales of €223.5 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 13–15% for continuing operations. Medium-term targets are withdrawn pending an update by the 2026 Annual Report.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at STRATEC is on 12.11.2026.

The price of STRATEC at the time of the news was 22,725EUR and was down -1,20 % compared with the previous day.





