Fresenius, WuXi Biologics Strike Exclusive Biosimilar Development Deal

Fresenius and WuXi Biologics have signed an exclusive development agreement giving Fresenius access to up to 37 biosimilar candidates over the next decade—the largest such agreement announced in the industry.

If all options are exercised, Fresenius could expand its portfolio from 29 marketed and pipeline molecules to as many as 66, targeting originator sales exceeding €370 billion.

Fresenius will choose which candidates to advance based on market attractiveness, development risk and expected returns, and will retain exclusive global commercialization rights and the products’ full economics.

The planned portfolio covers 13 therapeutic areas and several biologic technologies, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and fusion proteins. Initial candidates include polatuzumab vedotin and teprotumumab.

Fresenius will pay WuXi Biologics for services as selected programs progress and will decide each candidate’s long-term manufacturing strategy, including potential use of its wholly owned mAbxience network.

Fresenius’ 2026 guidance and 2030 Biopharma ambition remain unchanged; the deal is expected to support growth beyond 2030 and will be funded from operating cash flow without new financing.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Fresenius is on 04.11.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.850,00PKT (+0,19 %).





