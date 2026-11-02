Evolva Holding: EvoNext and Ascend Sport Technology Seal Merger Deal

EvoNext Holdings SA and Ascend Sport Technology AG signed a merger agreement; subject to shareholder approval, Ascend will merge into EvoNext, which will continue trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the Ascend Sport Technology AG name.

The proposed share placement could raise up to CHF 220 million, including a 10% greenshoe, and aims for a free float of about 40%; the expected offer price is CHF 2.50 per share.

EvoNext shareholders will hold approximately 3.8% of the combined company after the merger. Both companies’ extraordinary general meetings are scheduled for 3 December 2026.

Ascend serves more than 100 sports rights holders and over 500 brands and broadcasters in more than 20 countries; its technology has supported over 10,000 matches.

For FY 2025/26, Ascend reported approximately CHF 44 million in net revenue and CHF 25 million in EBITDA, a 57% margin; the figures are preliminary and unaudited.

Ascend targets doubling revenue over four years. For FY 2026/27, it expects revenue growth of around 10% and EBITDA in line with FY 2025/26.

The price of Evolva Holding at the time of the news was 2,4750EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,40 % since publication.





