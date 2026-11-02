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    Evolva Holding: EvoNext and Ascend Sport Technology Seal Merger Deal

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    Ascend eyes a SIX Swiss Exchange listing through a merger with EvoNext, alongside a proposed share placement that could raise up to CHF 220 million.

    Evolva Holding: EvoNext and Ascend Sport Technology Seal Merger Deal
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • EvoNext Holdings SA and Ascend Sport Technology AG signed a merger agreement; subject to shareholder approval, Ascend will merge into EvoNext, which will continue trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the Ascend Sport Technology AG name.
    • The proposed share placement could raise up to CHF 220 million, including a 10% greenshoe, and aims for a free float of about 40%; the expected offer price is CHF 2.50 per share.
    • EvoNext shareholders will hold approximately 3.8% of the combined company after the merger. Both companies’ extraordinary general meetings are scheduled for 3 December 2026.
    • Ascend serves more than 100 sports rights holders and over 500 brands and broadcasters in more than 20 countries; its technology has supported over 10,000 matches.
    • For FY 2025/26, Ascend reported approximately CHF 44 million in net revenue and CHF 25 million in EBITDA, a 57% margin; the figures are preliminary and unaudited.
    • Ascend targets doubling revenue over four years. For FY 2026/27, it expects revenue growth of around 10% and EBITDA in line with FY 2025/26.

    The price of Evolva Holding at the time of the news was 2,4750EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,40 % since publication.


    Evolva Holding

    0,00 %
    -2,76 %
    +3,35 %
    +4,23 %
    +156,24 %
    -22,45 %
    -71,34 %
    ISIN:CH1262055788WKN:A3D7AP
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    Evolva Holding: EvoNext and Ascend Sport Technology Seal Merger Deal Ascend eyes a SIX Swiss Exchange listing through a merger with EvoNext, alongside a proposed share placement that could raise up to CHF 220 million.
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