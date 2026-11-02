Arbonia Updates 2026 Outlook, Still Expects Solid Performance

Arbonia expects 2026 revenue of around CHF 625 million, broadly in line with the previous year, and EBITDA of around CHF 50 million.

The outlook was lowered because Germany’s construction and renovation markets weakened, delaying the expected recovery in German revenue.

Higher material and freight costs, driven partly by geopolitical tensions, are adding pressure; competition and pricing pressure have also increased in some German segments.

Other European markets are performing solidly to very well, with businesses outside the German area of weakness expected to grow EBITDA by more than 15% year on year.

Garant’s operations and delivery performance have stabilised after its SAP/ERP implementation, but its recovery is slower than planned amid subdued demand.

Cost and efficiency measures are expected to deliver annual savings of at least CHF 5 million from 2027; Arbonia is also expanding into new markets, project work and sales channels to reduce dependence on Germany and residential new builds.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Arbonia is on 02.03.2027.

The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 4,4975EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4825EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.





