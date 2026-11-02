Arbonia Updates 2026 Outlook, Still Expects Solid Performance
Germany’s construction slump has prompted Arbonia to lower its 2026 outlook, as rising costs add pressure despite solid performance elsewhere in Europe.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Arbonia expects 2026 revenue of around CHF 625 million, broadly in line with the previous year, and EBITDA of around CHF 50 million.
- The outlook was lowered because Germany’s construction and renovation markets weakened, delaying the expected recovery in German revenue.
- Higher material and freight costs, driven partly by geopolitical tensions, are adding pressure; competition and pricing pressure have also increased in some German segments.
- Other European markets are performing solidly to very well, with businesses outside the German area of weakness expected to grow EBITDA by more than 15% year on year.
- Garant’s operations and delivery performance have stabilised after its SAP/ERP implementation, but its recovery is slower than planned amid subdued demand.
- Cost and efficiency measures are expected to deliver annual savings of at least CHF 5 million from 2027; Arbonia is also expanding into new markets, project work and sales channels to reduce dependence on Germany and residential new builds.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Arbonia is on 02.03.2027.
The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 4,4975EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4825EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
+0,17 %
-3,70 %
-10,11 %
+8,65 %
-17,46 %
-16,88 %
-64,45 %
-47,80 %
-92,04 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte