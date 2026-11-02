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    Arbonia Updates 2026 Outlook, Still Expects Solid Performance

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    Germany’s construction slump has prompted Arbonia to lower its 2026 outlook, as rising costs add pressure despite solid performance elsewhere in Europe.

    Arbonia Updates 2026 Outlook, Still Expects Solid Performance
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Arbonia expects 2026 revenue of around CHF 625 million, broadly in line with the previous year, and EBITDA of around CHF 50 million.
    • The outlook was lowered because Germany’s construction and renovation markets weakened, delaying the expected recovery in German revenue.
    • Higher material and freight costs, driven partly by geopolitical tensions, are adding pressure; competition and pricing pressure have also increased in some German segments.
    • Other European markets are performing solidly to very well, with businesses outside the German area of weakness expected to grow EBITDA by more than 15% year on year.
    • Garant’s operations and delivery performance have stabilised after its SAP/ERP implementation, but its recovery is slower than planned amid subdued demand.
    • Cost and efficiency measures are expected to deliver annual savings of at least CHF 5 million from 2027; Arbonia is also expanding into new markets, project work and sales channels to reduce dependence on Germany and residential new builds.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Arbonia is on 02.03.2027.

    The price of Arbonia at the time of the news was 4,4975EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4825EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.


    Arbonia

    +0,17 %
    -3,70 %
    -10,11 %
    +8,65 %
    -17,46 %
    -16,88 %
    -64,45 %
    -47,80 %
    -92,04 %
    ISIN:CH0110240600WKN:A1CUXD
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