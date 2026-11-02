Lazard Completes Campbell Lutyens Deal, Launches Lazard CL
Lazard opens a new chapter in private capital advisory with Lazard CL, combining global reach, deep expertise and AI-driven insights after acquiring Campbell Lutyens.
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- Lazard completed its acquisition of Campbell Lutyens on November 2, 2026, and launched Lazard CL as its dedicated private capital advisory business.
- Lazard CL has more than 300 advisory professionals across 19 offices and has collectively advised on over $1 trillion in fundraising and secondary transaction volume across approximately 1,300 mandates.
- The platform offers fund placement, primary fundraising, secondary advisory, and GP capital advisory across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and real estate.
- Its global network connects approximately 4,000 institutional investors, supported by more than 60 LP distribution professionals.
- Lazard CL combines proprietary datasets—including around 100,000 investor sentiment points and 20,000 fund pricing points—with Lazard’s AI capabilities to inform client advice.
- Lazard expects Lazard CL to generate approximately $500 million in combined revenue and to be accretive to earnings in 2027, before revenue or expense synergies.
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