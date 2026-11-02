Mutares’ Efacec Hits €1B Backlog as Strategic Exit Options Emerge

Efacec’s order backlog exceeded EUR 1.0 billion as of September 2026—around four times its 2025 revenue—after year-to-date orders of EUR 334 million and a 1.5x book-to-bill ratio.

Efacec is positioned to benefit from grid modernization, renewable-energy integration, electrification and data-center demand; its addressable transmission, distribution and rail markets are expected to grow by about 12% annually from 2026 to 2031.

Revenue reached EUR 229 million and Adjusted EBITDA EUR 34 million in the first nine months of 2026.

For full-year 2026, Efacec expects revenue of EUR 320–335 million and EBITDA of EUR 45–55 million, representing year-on-year growth of more than 20% and 55%, respectively.

Since acquiring Efacec in November 2023, Mutares has refocused the portfolio, improved operations and cash controls, strengthened supplier relationships, and supported plans to roughly double capacity.

Efacec targets mid-term revenue above EUR 500 million and EBITDA above EUR 100 million; Mutares is reviewing strategic exit options, with a potential exit no earlier than 2027.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement, at mutares is on 12.11.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,38EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.010,91PKT (-2,22 %).





