Almonty Industries, Lasertec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AIXTRON
|💬
|📰
|Lynas Rare Earths
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|36
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|22
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|19
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|18
|💬
|📰
|Gold
|15
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lasertec
|+17,00 %
|📰
|🥈
|ACCO Brands
|+8,92 %
|📰
|🥉
|Helus Pharma
|+7,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Western Copper and Gold
|-8,70 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|tonies Registered (A)
|-16,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kurita Kogyo
|-18,08 %
|💬
|📰
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SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +13,95 %
Wochenperformance: +13,95 %
Platz 1
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -12,68 %
Wochenperformance: -12,68 %
Platz 2
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +17,05 %
Wochenperformance: +17,05 %
Platz 3
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +7,65 %
Wochenperformance: +7,65 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -3,28 %
Wochenperformance: -3,28 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Wochenperformance: -6,24 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +0,28 %
Wochenperformance: +0,28 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,88 %
Wochenperformance: -6,88 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,98 %
Wochenperformance: +0,98 %
Platz 9
BYD
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +16,31 %
Wochenperformance: +16,31 %
Platz 11
Gold
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 12
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +8,33 %
Wochenperformance: +8,33 %
Platz 13
ACCO Brands
Wochenperformance: +30,60 %
Wochenperformance: +30,60 %
Platz 14
Helus Pharma
Wochenperformance: +13,60 %
Wochenperformance: +13,60 %
Platz 15
Western Copper and Gold
Wochenperformance: -11,28 %
Wochenperformance: -11,28 %
Platz 16
tonies Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,01 %
Wochenperformance: -19,01 %
Platz 17
Kurita Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -31,87 %
Wochenperformance: -31,87 %
Platz 18
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