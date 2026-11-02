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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsScore Capital Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 12/27 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Score Capital Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 12/27

    Score Capital AG surges: EBIT up 63%, new business hits €171m in 9M 2026

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    Score Capital is heading for a record year as surging new business, stronger earnings and expanded refinancing capacity fuel growth in a booming European football transfer market.

    Score Capital AG surges: EBIT up 63%, new business hits €171m in 9M 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue rose 27% year over year to EUR 3.80 million in the first nine months of 2026.
    • EBIT increased 63% to EUR 1.67 million compared with the same period in 2025.
    • New business reached EUR 171 million, up around 74% from EUR 98 million, equivalent to about 86% of the EUR 200 million full-year target.
    • Score Capital expects to exceed its 2026 new-business target and set a new annual deal-volume record, with profitability also expected to improve by year-end.
    • A new refinancing partner has supported almost EUR 70 million in deals, expanding the company’s capacity for larger transactions and longer maturities.
    • European professional-club transfer spending topped EUR 10 billion for the first time in summer 2026; clubs in the Big Five leagues spent EUR 7.4 billion.


    Score Capital Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 12/27

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    ISIN:DE000A383V65WKN:A383V6
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    Score Capital AG surges: EBIT up 63%, new business hits €171m in 9M 2026 Score Capital is heading for a record year as surging new business, stronger earnings and expanded refinancing capacity fuel growth in a booming European football transfer market.
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